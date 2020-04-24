Flood advisory issued for Blackfoot River and Willow Creek

BLACKFOOT — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory along the Blackfoot River in Caribou County and Willow Creek in Bonneville County due to rapidly melting snow in the mountains.

Officials say the river above the Blackfoot Reservoir reached 5.2 feet at around 9 a.m. Friday. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. If the river reaches flood stage this weekend fields and low-lying areas near the river may experience minor flooding.

The Willow Creek reached 5 feet at 9 a.m. Friday. Flood stage is 5.3 feet. If the river reaches flood stage this weekend fields and low-lying areas near the river may experience minor flooding. Some unimproved campsites may have also flood, according to NWS officials.

For more information visit the National Weather Service.