Here’s how Idaho Falls will phase in youth sports over the coming weeks

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Following Governor Little’s introduction of Rebound Idaho, a four-phase approach to open Idaho, it has been determined that non-City of Idaho Falls Youth Sports leagues will be allowed to conduct their operations in phase one of the plan, which starts May 1. Organizations and leagues will still implement specific measures to protect and preserve the health and safety of participants as well as promote social distancing guidelines.

The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation youth and adults sports leagues will be allowed to conduct operations in phase three of the plan, which starts May 30. Parks and Recreation will begin to facilitate programs in phases.

The following Parks and Recreation programs will be offered under the condition that Phase one and two occurs without any delays that require phase one or two to be repeated or prolonged. The Parks and Recreation Department will not allow any organized leagues or tournaments to operate on City fields or spaces, if doing so is contradicting to the existing phase parameters.

Registration for the following programs must be done online until further notice:

Idaho Falls Youth Baseball League (10 game season, 2 game per week, no tournament): Revised Registration Deadline: Wednesday, May 13; Season Start: Monday, June 8

Knothole Baseball & Bobbie-Sox Softball (Day league, 10 game season, 2 game per week ): Revised Registration Deadline: Wednesday, May 13; Season Start: Monday, June 8

Adult Softball: Revised Registration Deadline: Monday, May 11; Season Start: Monday, June 1

Men’s: 12 games, no end of season tournament

Co-ed 11 games, no end of season tournament

Men’s: 12 games, no end of season tournament Co-ed 11 games, no end of season tournament Girls Fastpitch ( 12 Game Season, 2 games per week): Revised Registration Deadline: Monday, May 11; Season Start: Monday, June 1

The following Park and Recreation programs have been canceled for the season:

Cleave Lewis Skills Class – May Class

Jr. Basketball Camp

Model Airplane Camp

Teen Karaoke Nights

Soccer Development Program

The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department appreciates the support and interest in registering for programs within in the community. The Recreation Center is still closed for public business hours and administrative staff are not working regular hours. Please be patient as staff responds to phone or email inquiries as staff operates under these conditions until the Recreation Center reopens.

Questions can be directed to Chris Horsley, chorsley@idahofallsidaho.gov of the Parks & Recreation Department.