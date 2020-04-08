Homes evacuated after excavator hits gas line

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 9:15 a.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to Lincoln Road, near the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and N. Edmiston Drive for a gas leak.

Two pumpers and a battalion chief were dispatched. Intermountain Gas is on scene repairing the leak. Some homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. There is a strong smell of gas throughout the area. The cause of the leak is from an excavator hitting a gas line.

Crews are reporting that it will be a while until the leak is repaired. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will update its Facebook page when additional information becomes available.