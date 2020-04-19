Husband, wife killed by home intruder overnight in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL.com) — Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred overnight.

On Saturday afternoon they confirmed that husband and wife Tony and Katherine Butterfield, 31 and 30, were found dead at a home near 3200 West and 6900 South. Police are looking for the killer, who they believe made a forced entry into the home.

Police responded to a call about possible gunshots about 1:15 a.m., said West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt.

“They found a man in the backyard who was deceased,” Holt said. “It appeared that he had at least one gunshot wound.”

Police found the female victim inside the home, Holt said. He said it appears a door had been kicked in at the home.

“We do believe that there was some type of altercation between the suspect and one of those two homicide victims,” Holt. He said the killer may have been injured with a knife during the altercation.

Three children, all under 5 years old, were home when the attack occurred but were not injured. “The children are safe,” Holt said. “They’re with relatives.”

Victims of this mornings homicide are Tony and Katherine Butterfield, ages 31 and 30. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones and those close to them. Investigation continues. We are working hard to solve this terrible crime! pic.twitter.com/ruDtC0iNQy — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) April 18, 2020

“Tony and Katherine were incredible Christ-like, kind, happy, and loving parents, children, siblings and friends,” a statement from family members reads.

Police said they do not yet have a motive for the attack and do not have a criminal history with the house or the victims.

“We hold no ill-will towards the perpetrator(s) and pray for them and their families,” the statement continues. “We are grateful for the immediate and professional work of the West Jordan Police and other investigators, and are confident in their abilities to bring this case to resolution.”

“We do have some leads,” Holt said. “We are asking the public if they know anybody that has a wound that there’s not an explanation for, or behavior that seems inconsistent or could be related to this, we are asking you to reach out to us and let us know that information.”

The West Jordan main dispatch number is (801) 840-4000.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, you can donate here*.