Idaho High School Activities Association cancels spring activities

BOISE — The Idaho High School Activities Association has canceled all spring sports and state tournaments.

The decision comes as Idaho schools remain off-limits to students, as part of a statewide “soft closure” designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts,” the association said in a statement posted on its website Friday. “The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.”

The decision affects all IHSAA activities, including sports and state tournaments. Under the decision, coaches cannot organize workouts or practices through May 18.

The IHSAA said it based its decision on guidelines from Gov. Brad Little and the State Board of Education. Little on Wednesday extended a statewide stay-at-home order through April 30; among other things, the order prohibits all “non-essential gatherings.” The State Board’s “soft closure” runs through the end of the school year, but the board Thursday approved a series of guidelines that could allow some districts to reopen later this spring.

“As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, (the State Board) and the IHSAA,” the association said in the statement.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 17, 2020