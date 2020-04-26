Idaho’s tax filing deadline, how to get your stimulus money and other tax questions

IDAHO FALLS – Tax season is underway, and several changes are in effect due to COVID-19.

One of them is the filing deadline.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced in March that the federal filing deadline is pushed back three months to July 15. In Idaho, the Idaho Tax Commission announced the filing deadline in June 15.

And since you can’t file an Idaho return without a federal return — local tax professionals say the extra month doesn’t matter.

“You cannot file an Idaho return without your federal return being completed. It does no good to have two different deadlines. So basically, Idaho’s deadline is June 15,” Tereena Barnes, owner of Liberty Tax & Loan in Idaho Falls said.

This year’s tax deadline may be confusing for some people. The reason the deadlines are different has to do with the timing of Idaho’s fiscal year-end, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

“Idaho’s Constitution requires a balanced budget. So, tax money must be in before the fiscal year-end (June 30) to keep this year balanced,” the tax commission says.

Liberty Tax has several thousand customers throughout eastern Idaho. Tereena’s son, Derek Barnes, an accountant with Liberty Tax, says many people have still have not filed. If you haven’t filed your taxes, he is reminding you to meet the deadline to avoid penalties and fees, or file an extension.

“They haven’t messed with the extension dates. The extensions are still going to be six months after the original due date. For your individual returns, that throws you into October, as it would any year,” Derek says.

Since the rollout of the $2.2 trillion stimulus deal in March, Tereena says the most commonly asked question from customers is how and when those funds will arrive.

In order to get your stimulus money, Tereena says you need to have filed your taxes in 2018 or 2019. You will receive it in the same way you receive your tax return.

Stimulus checks started going out last week and many people have already received those payments. If you still have not received your stimulus funds, it’s just a matter of time.

If you filed online, Derek says there will be an update indicating whether or not the IRS has determined your eligibility for payment.

“If it says we cannot determine eligibility at this time, there’s absolutely nothing that can be done. You just have to keep checking (the website you used to file your taxes),” says Derek.

Filing taxes online has become an increasingly popular option over the years, but Tereena says it can still be advantageous to have a professional go over your taxes to check if you’ve missed something.

“We’re personable. We’re here to help you get the best outcome with the IRS you can get,” she says.

