Isolation Inspiration: Actress, radio host Lisa Valentine Clark on dealing with hardship and staying positive

I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming and what’s happening in many parts of the country is terrifying. Our community has changed so fast and it’s a little scary not knowing what’s next.

I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present more positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.

I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.

Lisa Valentine Clark is a writer, actress, and host of ‘The Lisa Show’ on BYU Radio. She is a founding member of the theater-as-improv comedy troupe, The Thrillionaries, writer, producer, and actress on the film ‘Once I Was a Beehive,’ a host the TV show ‘Random Acts’ and stars in the BYUtv production ‘Show Offs.’

Lisa is married to Christopher, who was diagnosed with ALS four years ago. They are the parents of five children.

In the video above, Lisa shares how she’s dealt with hard times in her life and provides some inspiration for all of us.

