ISP investigating semi-tractor collision on U.S. 26

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on U.S. 26 east of Idaho Falls.

ISP spokesman Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com a semi collided with a tractor near milepost 351 Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported, but traffic has been reduced to one lane.

“Proceed with caution if traveling through the area. That time of year when farm equipment is moving on the highways,” ISP tweeted shortly after arriving on scene.

No further information has been released.