ITD getting $27.3 million for COVID-19 response

BOISE (KIVI) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a $27.3 million grant for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). The grant is part the of the CARES Act signed by President Trump back in March.

ITD will use the funding for continued rural transit and intercity bus operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the totals for each area here. The funding is based on the current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”