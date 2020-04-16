Jefferson students will not go back to class this school year

RIGBY — Students in the Jefferson School District will not go back to their classrooms this school year.

The Jefferson School District Board of Trustees has decided to continue with distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The soft closure began in the Jefferson School District on Wednesday, March 15, and since that time, our educators and staff have worked hard to provide students the best possible remote learning and digital instruction we can offer,” Superintendent Chad Martin said in a letter to parents Thursday.

School is scheduled to end June 4 and Martin said logistical matters will be communicated through principals.

“These are incredibly unstable and trying times, and we thank you for your ongoing efforts to help us provide an education for your children,” Martin said.