JetBlue to become first major US airline to require passengers to wear face coverings

(CNN) — US airline JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face covering during travel starting on May 4, according to a statement from the airline.

It is the first major US airline to take such a step, according to a major flight attendants’ union.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue.

“This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

The policy comes after the airline began requiring all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

On Monday, American Airlines said its flight attendants would be required to wear face masks during every mainline and regional flight starting May 1.