UPDATE: Police make contact with barricaded individual

UPDATE:

The Idaho Falls Police Department has made contact with an individual barricaded inside a residence on the 500 block of K Street.

Police were called to the area for a disturbance at around 6 p.m. It took about an hour to negotiate with the individual.

It’s still not clear what type of disturbance occurred, however, no arrests had been made as of 8 p.m.

More information is expected to be release Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A significant number of Idaho Falls Police officers surrounded a home on the 500 block of K Street at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements could not release any details regarding the active situation. However, she did say the area is secure and there is no danger to the public.

Several of the surrounding roads have been partially blocked.

EastIdahoNews.com is monitoring the situation and will update when more details are released.