Life Lessons: Germaine and Gailon Bailey share the secret to 49 years of a successful marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Like other facilities across the state, MorningStar is currently restricting visitors and the building is on lockdown due to COVID-19. Residents are able to leave their rooms, walk around and chat with their families on the phone. They are working to stay positive.

Because we can’t do an in-person visit, we decided to video chat with Gailon and Germaine Bailey. They have been married nearly 50 years and say the secret to their success is trusting in the Lord.

The Baileys shared their life lessons with us in the video player above. Watch to hear their wise advice!