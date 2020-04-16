LightsofHope: Christmas lights shine bright to bring hope during pandemic

RIGBY — The holidays came and went, but Christmas lights are back and here to stay — at least for now.

One local family is trying to spread quarantine cheer by illuminating their house with Christmas lights that are synced to music. During the uncertain times brought on by the pandemic, lights are being turned on to provide comfort and peace as part of #LightsofHope.

Brian Firth runs Firth Family Lights at 3963 E. 160 N. in Rigby. Firth is involved with several Facebook groups dedicated to people who have a passion for syncing their Christmas lights to music during the holidays. Around February, he said this community started talking about the idea of doing #LightsofHope, and in early April, he joined in.

“(This is when you turn) your lights back on so that people under quarantine, under stay at home orders, can get out at least and enjoy some entertainment while all the entertainment venues are closed down,” he said. “That’s what motivated (us) to get some songs going and turn the lights back on.”

Last Christmas was Firth’s first year doing a light show to music, and how it was set up is similar to what it looks like now. Firth said there aren’t quite as many lights though and instead of Christmas music, it’s upbeat and hopeful tunes.

“Right now, it goes about 17 or 18 minutes and keeps repeating itself until the show ends,” he said.

The free light display takes place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through the end of April. It starts at 8:30 p.m. and wraps up around 10 or 10:30 p.m., depending on traffic. The music can be heard on 95.3 FM.

People are asked to pull into the Firth’s paved or nonpaved sections of their driveway, stay in their cars and off the road as much as possible. Headlights should be turned off, and Firth asks you be respectful with how loud you turn the music up.

“We’re hoping that people can get some enjoyment or some hope during this time where it feels like there’s a lot of frustration and a lot of unknown going on,” Firth said.