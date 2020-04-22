LIVE: Little addressing east Idaho business recovery

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Online Lunch-In.

IDAHO FALLS — What will business look like in the weeks and months ahead, and what steps can we take now to be ready? Governor Brad Little will be joining Idaho Falls Lunch-In this Wednesday at noon to talk about how the state of Idaho is responding to the COVID-19 crisis and how Idaho businesses can be ready to move forward in the months ahead.

This virtual event will be hosted LIVE on both Facebook and Youtube. Grab your lunch and sit down at your computer to join us:

https://www.facebook.com/IFlunchin

https://www.youtube.com/IEProductions

The Idaho Falls Lunch-In is a collaboration between the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, The Idaho Falls City Club, The Idaho Falls Civitans and Idaho Falls Rotary Club and is hosted by I.E. Productions. Each week, the Idaho Falls Lunch-In brings the Idaho Falls business community a new program to address topics relevant to our community. This online forum allows the clubs and organizations of Eastern Idaho to stay connected and host online meetings while maintaining social distance.

Another component of the Idaho Falls Lunch-In program now also includes a weekly candidate forum for upcoming primary elections.

On Thursday, April 23rd, at noon, Bryan Zollinger (R) and Marco Erikson (R) will be joining the Lunch-In discussing campaign issues for Idaho District 33 House Seat. On Thursday, April 30th at noon, Brady Belliston (R), Tom Loertscher (R) and Jon Walker (R) will be featured to discuss their run for Bonneville County Commissioner. Both of these forums will be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube on the channels listed above.