Local farmer looking for truck stolen from his fields

RIGBY —- A Jefferson County farmer is asking for help after thieves allegedly stole his farm truck Tuesday morning.

Dave Smith tells EastIdahoNews.com the Light Brown 1999 Ford F350 went missing while he sat inside drinking his coffee. The vehicle, which wasn’t running, was parked near haystacks he uses to feed his livestock on his farm.

“Around 7:30 this morning, they started it up in the stackyard parked out there,” Smith said. “My dogs were raising hell.”

With the dogs barking he eventually ventured out to the house and discovered the truck gone. The truck Smith uses has a unique bed, which makes it easily recognizable. He says they are pretty rare in eastern Idaho.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms they took a report about the stolen truck with Idaho plates 1T-59T. Anyone with any information about the stolen truck can call the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.