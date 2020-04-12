Man arrested following 4-hour standoff in Ammon home

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls police officers arrived at an address on Wanda St. in Ammon to locate suspects in an earlier disturbance in Idaho Falls.

Deputies took a female adult into custody and learned that a male adult was barricaded inside the residence and was possibly armed.

At that time, deputies secured the area and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated. Deputies attempted to contact the male, who did not respond. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies entered the residence and began to search for the man, ultimately locating him in the basement with the assistance of a K-9.

The man was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to the hospital for a dog bite injury, after which he will be booked into the Bonneville County Jail on multiple outstanding misdemeanors and felony warrants.

Deputies were on scene for approximately 4 hours and no other people or residents in the area were injured. The incident is still under investigation and more information will be released Sunday.