Man flown to hospital after crashing into semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, April 9, at 6:06 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 30, milepost 365.8, just east of McCammon.

Brice Hamann, 34, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on Highway 30 in a 1998 Honda Accord. Carlos Johnson, 56, of Bishopville, South Carolina, was driving eastbound on Highway 30, in a 2012 Peterbilt commercial tractor pulling a single trailer.

Hamann’s vehicle crossed the center lines and struck Johnson’s vehicle, head-on. The eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were blocked at alternating times for approximately three hours and twenty minutes.

Hamann was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Johnson was not transported. Both drivers were wearing a seat-belt.