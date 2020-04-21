Man sentenced to probation for having sex with teenager

IDAHO FALLS — A local man was sentenced Monday on an amended charge after having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Miguel Angel Ramos, 19, was placed on four years of probation after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child in March. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors amended the charge from felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

District Judge Joel Tingey suspended a two to six-year prison sentence for Ramos and ordered him to serve 100 hours of community service.

According to court documents, Ramos was 18 when he had sex with the 14-year-old coworker at least twice last spring.

The victim reported the incidents in July and eventually, Ramos admitted to detectives that the sexual activity had occurred. He claimed the victim never told him “no” and she wanted to have sex with him, according to court documents.

Since Ramos pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child, which is not a sex crime, he will not have to register as a sex offender.