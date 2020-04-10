Nearly 60 fish left to waste in Pocatello neighborhood

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game on Friday.

On April 6, Idaho Department of Fish and Game investigated the illegal dumping and waste of 57 yellow perch off the side of Foothill Boulevard in Pocatello. The fish were likely dumped sometime between the evening of April 4 and the morning of April 6.

“More than likely an angler or anglers kept the significant catch for consumption,” stated Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson. “Most of the fish were around 9 to 10 inches long and would have provided many nice fillets.”

Peterson surmises that at one point there was a change of heart, and the individual(s) decided that dumping the perch off the roadway was “easier” than filleting all 57 fish.

Although there is no possession limit on yellow perch in Idaho, wasting of a game fish is still illegal and considered a wildlife violation. Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. If you have any information concerning this wildlife crime or any other incident, please call CAP at 1 (800) 632-5999, the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at (208) 232-4703 or Officer Peterson at 208-251-4515. Callers may remain completely anonymous.

“It’s unfortunate that someone wasted these fish,” said Peterson. “There are families in need that could have used the meat these fish would have provided.”