Number of presumed COVID-19 recoveries increases to 453; two more deaths

IDAHO FALLS — The good and bad news on COVID-19 continued in Idaho on Friday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced 453 people are now presumed recovered from the novel coronavirus after meeting the 30-day threshold since they were infected.

The department also announced two more deaths in Idaho. The latest death was in Nez Perce County, which has seen 11 deaths recently due to an infection in a long-term care facility in the Lewiston area, according to the Idaho Statesman. The other death was in Twin Falls.

IDHW reports 43 coronavirus-related deaths in total. So far, no one in eastern Idaho has died from the virus.

The state reports that 1,655 people have tested positive. The vast majority of those infected are expected to recover, as COVID-19 has a high recovery rate.

At the moment, only 151 cases have required hospitalization, and most of those patients have or are expected to recover, according to state health officials.

Now 47 cases are reported in eastern Idaho, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health District and Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

The number of COVID-19 tests available in Idaho continues to grow daily. However, public health officials continue to warn that due to initial testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EIPH says it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25 and was extended through April 30. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom-monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.