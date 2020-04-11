TODAY'S WEATHER

NWS issues wind advisory in eastern Idaho Saturday

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

Conditions in Idaho Falls on the Interstate 15/U.S. 20 interchange as of 10:28 Saturday morning. | NWS weather cam

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather has issued a wind advisory for eastern Idaho Saturday.

The wind advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. and will continue until midnight.

Twenty to 30 mile per hour winds are expected across most of the upper snake river plain with gusts up to 45 mph. Areas impacted include Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

“Expect blowing dust to reduce visibility on roads at times this afternoon and evening,” NWS reports.

With the advisory, NWS says there is an increased risk of power outages and tree limbs blowing down and blocking roads.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious. Unsecured objects could blow around. If you’ll be hauling personal items, make sure they are securely attached to the vehicle.

The latest weather and road conditions are available here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

