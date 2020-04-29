Organizers ‘reviewing options’ for the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

IDAHO FALLS — The organizers of the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration are weighing options when it comes to holding their annual Independence Day fireworks show this year.

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Liberty on Parade will be canceled this year and the city of Idaho Falls will not be holding the 2020 War Bonnet Round Up in August due to coronavirus.

But Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot says a final decision has not been made about the fireworks.

“We know that people are anxious to know about the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. We know that people are making plans for that week. We are reviewing our options. We’re seven to ten days away from making a final decision. Stay tuned,” VanderSloot said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

So far, 69 people have positively tested for COVID-19 in eastern Idaho. But as of Tuesday afternoon, only 10 of those people were still showing symptoms or being monitored by either Eastern Idaho Public Health District or Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

Statewide, 1,952 have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those 1,087 people are presumed recovered and 60 people are dead. No COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in eastern Idaho.