Pocatello Animal Services doing adoptions by appointment only during COVID-19

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – As of Tuesday, April 7, Pocatello Animal Services is handling animal adoptions by appointment only. The decision to offer appointment-only adoptions was made in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

“Since closing, we’ve cleaned and disinfected the shelter as well as taken the time to develop a process that will keep the public as safe as possible,” says Josh Heinz, Pocatello Animal Services Director. “We’re looking forward to these animals finding their forever homes.”

During the adoption process, employees will be wearing masks and gloves. No more than two potential pet owners will be permitted into the shelter. Appropriate social distancing will be followed.

“Thank you to the public for their continued support and willingness to provide homes for our shelter animals,” Heinz said.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is not accepting stray animals or owner-surrendered animals until further notice. To schedule an appointment, call (208) 234-6156.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable pets, click here.