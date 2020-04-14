Police investigating gunshots in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS — Police responded to several 911 calls Monday before midnight from people living near Kearney Street and Winston Avenue who said they heard gunshots.

“There were multiple people that heard the shots being fired, but nobody actually saw anything,” said Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Police Department.

When police arrived after 11:40 p.m., they found several empty 9mm shell casings at the intersection of the two roads. Police also said several vehicles on the 700 block of Kearney Street were damaged, possibly from bullets.

No one appears to have been hurt.

Officers are continuing to investigate Tuesday morning. Clements said police do not have any suspects, and anyone with information or security camera footage in the area is encouraged to call police at (208) 529-1200.