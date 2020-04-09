TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
President Trump approves major disaster declaration for the State of Idaho

EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from FEMA.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Idaho to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020 and continuing.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas in the state of Idaho affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Michael F. O’Hare has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

