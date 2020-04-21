Remains of missing local man identified in FBI investigation

FORT HALL – Authorities say they have identified the remains of a Pocatello man more than two years after he was reported missing.

Human remains were discovered on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Sept. 2019 – 19 months after Austin Pevo was reported missing, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes.

Pevo’s mother reported he was missing in Feb. 2018 and Pocatello Police began an investigation. The Fort Hall Police Department and FBI got involved after the remains were found. They were analyzed and the FBI have now confirmed they are Pevo’s.

Further details were not released.