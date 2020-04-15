Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel reschedules May concerts

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Due to recent events, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces the rescheduling of the Yolanda Del Rio and Rodney Carrington concerts.

Yolanda Del Rio, the Grand Lady of Mexico, originally scheduled for May 10 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Rodney Carrington, originally scheduled for May 31 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid on the new dates.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled engagements and purchased your tickets with a credit card you can request and refund by sending an email to support@yapsody.com by no later Friday, May 1.

Any tickets purchased with cash will be available within two weeks of the date in which the casino re-opens.

All updated Concert, Event, Gaming Floor and Hotel information may be found at shobangaming.com, as well as the Casino Hotel Facebook page, facebook.com/SBCasinoHotel.