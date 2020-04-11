Sponsored Business Announcement: Sandcreek Commons
Sandcreek Commons
Business Announcements
The following is a sponsored business announcement from Sandcreek Commons.
Shop local! Sandcreek Commons in Ammon is a neighborhood shopping center featuring grocery, retailers and restaurants. The shopping center is located along Hitt Road and Sunnyside. The quickly growing area is home to some of the area’s most popular businesses.
The hours and services of these shops and restaurants have likely recently changed. Carry out and delivery orders are now available at many of these locations, and are an excellent way to support your favorite local business through this difficult time.
Click here for a list of retail and restaurant locations with information about their current hours and ways to order.
|Business
|Phone
|Website
|Address
|Status
|(208) 204-0155
|Link
|2698 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Open for Carry Out. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
|(208) 529-4188
|Link
|2690 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Drive thru open during regular business hours. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
|(208) 268-8222
|Link
|2656 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Open for Delivery
|(208) 528-5110
|Link
|3571 South 25th East Ammon, Idaho Falls, ID 83404
|Drive thru open during regular business hours. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
|(208) 932-2900
|Link
|3571 South 25th East Ammon, Idaho Falls, ID 83404
|Open 10 am-6 pm. Featuring Senior shopping 9 am -10 am. Enforcing 50 people restriction.
|(208) 529-5322
|Link
|3439 S Hitt Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Drive thru open during regular business hours. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
|(208) 529-3638
|Link
|1855 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
|Open regular business hours. Promoting social distancing by limiting in store headcounts during busy times. Seniors shop from 6 am-7 am.
|(208) 522-3341
|Link
|2660 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Ammon location closed. Contact the Snake River Landing location – (208) 522-3341
|(208) 357-4126
|Link
|2666 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Closed per state guidelines
|(208) 522-2491
|Link
|3603 S 25th E, Ammon, ID 83406
|Closed per state guidelines
|(208) 754-5453
|Link
|2680 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Closed per state guidelines
|(208) 541-1702
|Link
|2674 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Closed per state guidelines
|7 Nail Salon
|(208) 522-0457
|No website. Calls only.
|2672 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406
|Closed per state guidelines