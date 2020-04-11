TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
56°
clear sky
humidity: 41%
wind: 17mph SW
H 53 • L 49

Sponsored Business Announcement: Sandcreek Commons

Sandcreek Commons

Business Announcements

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
The following is a sponsored business announcement from Sandcreek Commons.

Shop local! Sandcreek Commons in Ammon is a neighborhood shopping center featuring grocery, retailers and restaurants. The shopping center is located along Hitt Road and Sunnyside. The quickly growing area is home to some of the area’s most popular businesses.

The hours and services of these shops and restaurants have likely recently changed. Carry out and delivery orders are now available at many of these locations, and are an excellent way to support your favorite local business through this difficult time.

Here is a list“>Click here for a list of retail and restaurant locations with information about their current hours and ways to order.

Business Phone Website Address Status
Blaze Pizza (208) 204-0155 Link 2698 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Open for Carry Out. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
Costa Vida (208) 529-4188 Link 2690 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Drive thru open during regular business hours. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
Crumbl Cookies (208) 268-8222 Link 2656 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Open for Delivery
Kneaders (208) 528-5110 Link 3571 South 25th East Ammon, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Drive thru open during regular business hours. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
Cabelas (208) 932-2900 Link 3571 South 25th East Ammon, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Open 10 am-6 pm. Featuring Senior shopping 9 am -10 am. Enforcing 50 people restriction.
Wendy's (208) 529-5322 Link 3439 S Hitt Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Drive thru open during regular business hours. Orders also available through food delivery apps.
Broulim's (208) 529-3638 Link 1855 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Open regular business hours. Promoting social distancing by limiting in store headcounts during busy times. Seniors shop from 6 am-7 am.
Bill's Bike and Run (208) 522-3341 Link 2660 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Ammon location closed. Contact the Snake River Landing location – (208) 522-3341
Great Clips (208) 357-4126 Link 2666 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Closed per state guidelines
Hobby Lobby (208) 522-2491 Link 3603 S 25th E, Ammon, ID 83406 Closed per state guidelines
Lunchbox Wax (208) 754-5453 Link 2680 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Closed per state guidelines
Orange Theory Fitness (208) 541-1702 Link 2674 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Closed per state guidelines
7 Nail Salon (208) 522-0457 No website. Calls only. 2672 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID 83406 Closed per state guidelines
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: