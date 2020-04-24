Support Local Gems: AmeriHealth

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

EastIdahoNews.com randomly picked several businesses and will highlight them throughout the day.

AmeriHealth was established in 2012 and has been serving the community ever since by offering a variety of medical services from urgent care to counseling.

AmeriHealth Urgent Care

1995 E 17th Street ​

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

(208) 538-1999

Website: https://www.amerihealthmedical.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/IFQuickCare/