Support Local Gems: Eden Organics

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

Eden Organics is the premier source of CBD products in Ammon. We are locally owned and operated, and our well educated and friendly staff are ready to help you find the solution that’s right for you.

Eden Organics
1619 South Curlew, Suite 9
Ammon, ID 83406

Website: http://www.edenorganicsidaho.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/edenorganicsidaho/

