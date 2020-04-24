Support Local Gems: Firehouse Subs

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

Chris and Natalie Morris opened Firehouse Subs in Idaho Falls in February 2019. Chris has a full-time job as a firefighter at the INL so he works double duty as a restauranteur while Natalie is the restaurant’s operations manager.

Firehouse Subs has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic and customers are welcome to pre-order their food for pick-up or take-out. Chris and Natalie hope to open additional Firehouse Subs restaurants in Idaho Falls soon and love serving their community.

Firehouse Subs

435 South Utah Avenue

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 525-2665

Website: https://www.firehousesubs.com/locations/id/utah-avenue/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/FirehouseSubsUtahAvenue/