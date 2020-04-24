Support Local Gems: High Valley Dermatology

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

EastIdahoNews.com randomly picked several businesses and will highlight them throughout the day.

High Valley Dermatology is a full-range dermatology practice. They’ve been helping community members since about 1996 and are one of the longest practices to be in southeast Idaho.

High Valley Dermatology

2085 Providence Way

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

(208) 516-1846

Website: https://www.highvalleydermatology.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/highvalleydermatology