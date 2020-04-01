Utah family keeps Idaho hotel open for truckers

LAVA HOT SPRINGS (KSL TV)— An Orem, Utah family is helping truckers during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free rooms at their east Idaho hotel.

The Sorensen family owns the Lava Hotel and Spa in Lava Hot Springs, which is about 70 miles north of Logan, Utah.

No one is really visiting the hot springs right now, so the family decided to keep the hotel open and offer rooms to truckers for free.

The Sorensens said several truckers are taking them up on it.

One husband and wife team had a tough time finding a shower at truck stops because there’s a long line to use them.

Also, the restaurants in truck stops where many truckers normally eat aren’t open right now because you can’t dine in.

The Sorensens aren’t making any money, but they said it’s what they can do to help right now.

“We have taken the hit as hard as any of the others, you know? But, everybody is having a hard time right now and I think in a world of chaos, the best thing you can do is just give back to the community and give love to people who need it at this time,” said Kaylee Sorensen, who is an owner of the Lava Hotel & Spa.