TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
39°
broken clouds
humidity: 38%
wind: 15mph SW
H 39 • L 39

Vandals damage bathrooms and steal toilet paper at two Rexburg parks

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
The public bathroom with glass strewn about. The vandals left with the toilet paper. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Rexburg Police Department officials say vandals damaged public bathrooms at two Rexburg parks before taking off with toilet paper.

Police discovered a person or persons broke the windows of the public bathrooms at both the Eagle and Nature parks. The vandals also busted the toilet paper dispensers before leaving with the toilet paper, according to police.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said they do not have a suspect or an exact time the vandalism occurred.

Bathrooms at Rexburg parks were locked and closed indefinitely last week as Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill and the city council directed that access to public facilities in all city parks be restricted.

The smashed window to a public bathroom at the Nature Park in Rexburg | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

It’s not the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic thieves have stolen toilet paper in Rexburg. Last month police were notified someone stole toilet paper, hand sanitizer, latex gloves and other items from Brigham Young University-Idaho janitorial closets.

Anyone with information about the thefts and vandalism is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: