Vandals damage bathrooms and steal toilet paper at two Rexburg parks

REXBURG — Rexburg Police Department officials say vandals damaged public bathrooms at two Rexburg parks before taking off with toilet paper.

Police discovered a person or persons broke the windows of the public bathrooms at both the Eagle and Nature parks. The vandals also busted the toilet paper dispensers before leaving with the toilet paper, according to police.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said they do not have a suspect or an exact time the vandalism occurred.

Bathrooms at Rexburg parks were locked and closed indefinitely last week as Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill and the city council directed that access to public facilities in all city parks be restricted.

It’s not the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic thieves have stolen toilet paper in Rexburg. Last month police were notified someone stole toilet paper, hand sanitizer, latex gloves and other items from Brigham Young University-Idaho janitorial closets.

Anyone with information about the thefts and vandalism is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.