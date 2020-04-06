TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
50°
broken clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 8mph S
H 47 • L 46

WATCH: Eastern Idaho Public Health officials answer your questions about COVID-19

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Coronavirus

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health Officials spoke with EastIdahoNews.com Monday and answered questions about COVID-19.

Geri Rackow, the director of Eastern Idaho Public Health, and James Corbett, Community Health Division Director, spoke about facial covers, testing, how the virus is spread and more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

You can find public health recommendations for community-related exposure here.

You can find public health recommendations after travel-associated COVID-19 exposure here.

The latest information from Eastern Idaho Public here can be found here.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: