WATCH: Eastern Idaho Public Health officials answer your questions about COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health Officials spoke with EastIdahoNews.com Monday and answered questions about COVID-19.

Geri Rackow, the director of Eastern Idaho Public Health, and James Corbett, Community Health Division Director, spoke about facial covers, testing, how the virus is spread and more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

You can find public health recommendations for community-related exposure here.

You can find public health recommendations after travel-associated COVID-19 exposure here.

The latest information from Eastern Idaho Public here can be found here.

