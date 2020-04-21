UPDATE: Water restored for 5,600 customers in Ammon area

UPDATE:

AMMON – A water outage impacting more than 5,600 Falls Water customers in the Ammon area has been temporarily repaired Monday night.

Scott Bruce, the company’s general manager, tells EastIdahoNews.com the outage occurred a little before 7 p.m. The check valve keeping the water flowing down the well failed. As a result, water was not being supplied to the distribution system and was going back down the well.

The outage lasted about 30 minutes. Water was restored around 7:30 p.m.

Crews will return in the morning to try and replace the check valve.

Customers in the Ammmon and Iona area were impacted, including the Bridgewater and Centennial Ranch subdivisions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMMON – Many of you have reported a water outage in the Ammon area and wondered what’s going on.

Numerous customers with Falls Water Company in Iona and Ammon tell EastIdahoNews.com their water went off a little after 7 p.m.

Falls Water Company in Ammon says there is a water outage that occurred around 7 p.m. A company operator was unsure what the issue was or how many customers are affected.

Crews are working to repair the problem now. It is unclear when the water will be turned back on.

We are hoping to have more information soon and will update this story when we do.