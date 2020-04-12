Wind storm topples trees in Rigby, causes over $10,000 in damage to business

RIGBY – Multiple trees toppled over in Rigby Saturday following a severe wind storm.

Carl Anderson, fire chief for Central Fire District in Jefferson County, tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 4:30 p.m.

Three trees fell within inches of the Presbyterian Church at 111 W. 1st N., barely missing it. Another tree near Rocky Mountain Power on the Annis Highway also fell down and took out a power line, Anderson says.

“There was no structural damage to the church. The one on Annis highway, there was a small metal shed that got hit,” Anderson says.

The damage to the shed is minor.

The storm also passed by Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet at 409 Farnsworth Way and caused significant damage to at least half of the used truck inventory, according to Dusty Bee, the dealership’s marketing director.

“We’ve got about 15 vehicles with shattered windows, and another 20-30 vehicles with rock damage,” Dusty says. “There’s a Tahoe here, and every window on the side panel is shattered.”

Courtesy Dusty Bee

Many of the vehicles have knicks and dents all over the exterior as well.

Cost in damage is somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000, Dusty says.

No one was hurt at either location. It’s unclear whether other structures were damaged.

“If a person has a tree go down in their yard, people need to be extremely careful and check (to see if there is a downed power line),” Anderson says.