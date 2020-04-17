Woman offering $200 reward for return of stolen vehicle

CHUBBUCK – Police are trying to locate a vehicle that was stolen around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Pocatello resident Stephanie Schroeder tells EastIdahoNews.com she drove her 2002 Chevy Tahoe to a family member’s house in Chubbuck Wednesday night to get something. She parked in front of the house and left the engine running, but took the keys out.

She says she went in the house for a few minutes and when she came out, it was gone.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Schroeder says her brother-in-law spotted the SUV on New Frontier Road in Power County near American Falls.

“He saw it head that way, but he ended up losing it so we don’t know exactly where it’s at,” Schroeder says.

The Tahoe is a silver-gold color with license plate number 1BBT310. It has a browning buck sticker in the lower left corner of the window on the driver’s side. It also has a little dream sticker and a sticker with an infinity symbol in the back window.

Schroeder is offering a $200 reward to whoever finds it.

If you see it or know where it might be, call the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.