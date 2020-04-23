Yes, Sheriff candidate Sam Hulse is a resident of Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County election’s office, and Bonneville County Sheriff candidate Sam Hulse have confirmed that he is, in fact, a resident of Bonneville County.

Over the last two weeks, EastIdahoNews.com has received a great deal of correspondence asking us to investigate Hulse’s residency.

Hulse tells us he has been a member of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office since 1999, but for much of that time he lived on the border of Bonneville and Bingham counties. As a result, many have wondered if he has met the legal requirements to run for office.

“I moved my residency back in April 2019 and I established residency in (Bonneville) County,” Hulse told EastIdahoNews.com.

Idaho Code 34-618 says that to be eligible to run for sheriff, a candidate needs to have lived in the county for one year prior to the election.

“I checked with the (county) clerk and made sure my residency was established and did everything I needed to do,” Hulse said.

Bonneville County Elections supervisor Brenda Prudent confirmed Hulse established his residency and is eligible to run for sheriff in Bonneville County.

Mike Dickson of Iona and Timothy K. Downs of Idaho Falls are running against Hulse. Incidentally, they are also eligible to run for office in Bonneville County.