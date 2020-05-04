4 rushed to hospital after crash involving multiple motorcycles in northern Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On May 25, at approximately 11:57 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on westbound I-90 at milepost 26, near Fourth of July Pass.

A white and grey 2008 Harley Davidson, ridden by James H. Pound, 52, of Sagle, was traveling westbound with two other motorcycles – a black and red 2015 Victoria ridden by Christopher W. Loll, 52, of Sandpoint and a red 2006 Harley Davidson ridden by Robert E. Shaw, 62, of Show Low, Arizona and his passenger, Melissa K. Shaw, 52, of Spirit Lake.

Pound was riding adjacent to Loll when he bumped into him, causing Loll to crash into the center divider where he was ejected and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder. Pound also crashed as a result of bumping into Loll.

Shaw was traveling behind both Pound and Loll and attempted to avoid the collision but ultimately crashed into Pound’s bike.

All occupants were transported to Kootenai Medical Center by ground ambulance and all four were wearing helmets.

The westbound lanes of I90 were blocked for approximately 30-45 minutes while the eastbound fast lane was blocked for approximately one hour. The investigation is ongoing.