6.4-magnitude quake rattles Nevada

(CNN) — An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.4 hit Nevada on Friday morning, about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas near the California border, the US Geological Survey says.

The quake occurred at 4:03 a.m. local time, the USGS says. It was 4.7 miles deep. At least four aftershocks were reported.

It was about 35 miles west of the town of Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The earthquake was “widely felt,” USGS spokesman Paul Laustsen told CNN.

“There have been almost 8,000 ‘Did you feel it’ reports, with people logging into USGS to report it,” Laustsen said.

Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Stritenberger felt the main earthquake and it was the biggest one he’s ever experienced, he said.

Deputies are checking out reported damage on US 95.

“North- and southbound is undriveable around mile marker 89,” Stritenberger said. “According to people who called it in, it’s buckled really bad.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.