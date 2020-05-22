A Feel Good Friday thank you for shelter workers and volunteers who cared for dozens of dogs following a crash

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good. Christopher Kracht and Ann Watson of Who Saved Who Rescue in Arizona were traveling to Canada with 48 dogs to place them in homes.

Last Friday, two people and 14 dogs were killed in a crash on I-15. Christopher Kracht and Ann Watson of Who Saved Who Rescue in Arizona were traveling to Canada with 48 dogs to place them in homes found by EJ Rescue.

The Blackfoot Animal Shelter immediately took in the surviving dogs and spent this week searching for the animals still missing. As of Friday, all of the dogs had been found except one and they have been transported safely to Canada.

The shelter is small and relies on donations and volunteers to accomplish their goals. We decided to thank them for Feel Good Friday with items we were told they greatly needed – cleaning supplies, leashes, bowls and a gift card.

Watch the video above to see the surprise!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.