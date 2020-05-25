‘The Genetic Detective’ to focus on Angie Dodge murder case

IDAHO FALLS — A new series focused on genetic genealogy will feature an episode on the Angie Dodge case.

‘The Genetic Detective’ premieres Tuesday on ABC and in two weeks, the 1996 Idaho Falls murder investigation will be the subject of the show.

Dodge was 18-years-old when she was brutally raped and murdered at her Idaho Falls apartment in the early morning hours of June 13, 1996.

The Idaho Falls Police Department collected evidence at the scene, interviewed people who knew or had seen Dodge that night and tips suggested that one or more people participated in the crime.

Investigators were able to collect semen and hairs left at the scene. DNA testing available at the time showed the samples collected belonged to the same unknown suspect.

Two years later, Christopher Tapp was convicted for the crimes and sentenced to serve 20 years to life in prison. He tried multiple times to appeal the conviction and his DNA did not match the DNA at the crime scene. Tapp was ultimately released from prison in 2017 and exonerated in 2019 when investigators arrested Brian Dripps.

Dripps was found after police turned to investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore.

“No genetic genealogist has ever solved a case using such degraded DNA,” a news release from ABC News says. “Despite the challenge, Moore is able to come up with the name of the potential killer.”

The episode follows the Idaho Falls Police Department as they track Dripps, collect his DNA and are able to match it. Cameras were rolling as police moved in for the arrest.

‘The Genetic Detective’ includes interviews with Angie’s mother, Carol Dodge, Idaho Falls Police Captain Bill Squires, Detective Jeff Pratt and reporter Bryan Clark.

The show will air Tuesday, June 9 at 9 p.m. on ABC.