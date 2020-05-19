Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begins phased reopening of churches
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Published at
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is starting a phased opening of its weekly church services.
The church’s First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sent out instructions to church leaders throughout the world to safely return to church meetings and activities in two phases when local governments allow and through guidance from the Church’s area presidencies.
“We now authorize some meetings and activities to be resumed on a limited basis using a careful, phased approach,” the letter reads.
Phase One allows for shortened Sunday meetings with a maximum of 99 people. Other meetings and activities such as funerals and weddings are to: follow government regulations, be kept short and can still be held remotely using technology.
Phase Two allows for Sunday meetings with 100 or more people, depending on local government regulations. All other meetings and activities can be held following local government guidelines.
“We are grateful for the faith of our members as they have worshipped at home and are grateful for the blessings that will come as we gather from worship and activities,” The First Presidency said in the letter.
The guidelines are effective immediately. The church is also doing a phased reopening of its temples.
Other General Guidelines
The First Presidency’s letter directed local leaders to use additional guidelines to ensure the safety of those attending meetings.
- Use an abundance of caution in protecting the health and safety of members. Pay particular attention to members whose health or age puts them at high risk.
- Advise individuals who do not feel well, or who have been asked to self-quarantine, or who exhibit any of the following symptoms that they should not attend meetings: fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose, or sore throat.
- Follow social distancing, handwashing, and other practices described in “Preventative Measures for Members.”
- Follow government regulations in each location regarding public gatherings, including meeting size, frequency, and duration. Please apply government regulations.
- Please return to regular practices slowly, continuing to function remotely using technology while beginning in-person meetings in a phased approach. Priority for in-person gatherings should be given to meetings where ordinances are performed, such as baptisms and sacrament meetings.