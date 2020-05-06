Detectives investigating possible homicide after man is found dead in vehicle

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the McDonaldville area of the county around 8:20 a.m., according to a news release from Sheriff Craig Rowland. When they and Blackfoot Police officers arrived, detectives were called to the scene to begin an investigation.

Rowland says the death is being treated as a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday morning.

Rowland tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident does not appear to be random and the public does not need to be worried.

The man’s name has not been released as deputies are working to notify his family.

