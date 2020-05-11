Felony charge against parolee dismissed but he remains behind bars

IONA — Prosecutor’s dismissed a felony charge against a parolee after the victim changed her story of the alleged attack, but the Iona man is still behind bars.

Last month the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a felony count of domestic battery causing traumatic injury against 45-year-old Michael M. Miller. The dismissal came after a change in the story from the victim became very damaging to the state’s case, according to John Dewey, Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.

“The alleged victim went to the defense attorney and executed a sworn statement recanting her description of events to law enforcement,” Dewey told EastIdahoNews.com.

While the felony charge was dismissed, Miller faced several other legal issues. After engaging in a nearly six-hour standoff with SWAT following a domestic violence call, prosecutors charged Miller with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest. He pleaded guilty to the charge without a plea agreement and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 28 of them suspended. He was also ordered to be placed on a year of misdemeanor probation.

At the time of the guilty plea, Miller was on parole for a felony forgery and grand theft conviction in 2018. He reportedly used a deceased relative’s identification years earlier to open and use credit accounts for approximately $2,700 at tire stores in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said Miller is listed as a parole violater in relation to the dismissed felony count of domestic battery.

“It would be up to the parole commission to decide if Mr. Miller return to prison until 2027 on his prior conviction or convictions,” Ray said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.