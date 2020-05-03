Fire destroys camper at Shelley home

SHELLEY — A fire destroyed a camp trailer at a home in Shelley Saturday evening.

Officials say shortly before 8 p.m., a fire broke out in a camp trailer on East Maple Street. Firefighters from the Shelley, Firth Fire District responded quickly, but the trailer was completely engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Randy Adams said no one was in the trailer when the fire broke out and there were no injuries.

“We’re not sure what the cause is yet,” Adams said. “Either had some electrical (problem) or they just had some cigarettes in there. It was accidental one way or the other.”

One witness told EastIdahoNews.com he heard an explosion then saw the fire.

“I’m sure there would have been a bunch of stuff popping inside of there. When those tires pop, boy, they make a big old boom,” Adams said.

The fire also damaged a pickup truck that was parked near the camper and destroyed a section of a neighbor’s vinyl fence.

The fire remains under investigation.