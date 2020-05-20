Former youth pastor being remembered for living a Christlike life, having a servant’s heart

HOWE — Jeff Isham is remembered for his deep love of God and the countless years he spent serving and bringing joy to friends, family and even strangers.

Isham, 54, was killed after a juvenile driver crashed into his motorcycle near Mud Lake Saturday. Isham leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Kelly, and five sons, Damond, Benjamin, Daniel, Jonathan and Matthew.

The Isham family said he lived a Christlike life, simply by being himself.

“I was looking at Facebook this morning (Tuesday), and I was really touched by everyone’s posts and comments, but it just hit me that I really don’t think Jeff had any clue how many lives that he had touched,” Kelly told EastIdahoNews.com. “That’s just been really remarkable to me.”

Jeff was born in Arco but raised in Howe. He graduated from Butte County High School in 1984 and attended Idaho State University.

For more than 30 years, Jeff operated Isham Farms in Howe where they grow hay and alfalfa. Aside from farming and ranching, service to God was a priority.

“The way that he demonstrated Christ’s love all the time is amazing,” Jonathan said.

Jeff attended Little Lost River Bible Church for many years, then in 2009, Kelly and Jeff started going to Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls.

Jeff served as a youth pastor, but Kelly said he never wanted the title because he felt he never measured up to the other pastors at the church. Family and friends say he had a special way of connecting with the youth.

He’d often drive from Howe to Idaho Falls more than once a week to minister to people at Watersprings.

“The sheer amount of joy that my dad brought in people’s lives was existential,” Matthew said.

The Isham family. | Courtesy Isham family

As a kid, Daniel remembers his dad always being the last one out of the church building. He said his dad wanted to talk to people and see how they were doing.

“His motto was basically just ‘others.’ Putting others before himself and loving others no matter who they are, how bad they’ve messed up or where they come from. … It didn’t matter who they were,” Daniel said.

Benjamin added, “That’s the way I want to be, just like my dad — loving, caring and not a stranger to anybody.”

Jeff was on several boards including the board of directors for Old Faithful Christian Ranch, a non-denominational Christian camp in Island Park. He helped with the camp however he could — from being the main speaker at events to helping with maintenance.

Of all the lives that Jeff touched, his oldest son Damond said his dad influenced his life by being the perfect example of living in the moment. He said his dad was never worried about anything that happened in the past or anything that might happen in the future.

“It’s one of those things, if you didn’t know him, it’s unfortunate, but if you did, there’s a big hole (now) because he was a big, big personality and had so many people that loved him,” Damond said.

Funeral services will be held May 21 at 11 a.m. at Watersprings Church, 4250 S. 25th E., in Idaho Falls. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Howe Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Jeff Isham at an Old Faithful Christian Ranch event. | Courtesy Old Faithful Christian Ranch Facebook page.