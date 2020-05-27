UPDATE: Road now open after gas leak

UPDATE

AMMON — The gas leak on East Lincoln Road was repaired and the road reopened by 8:18 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMMON — A gas leak has closed a portion of East Lincoln Road near Ammon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com that a gas line ruptured between North 35th East and North 45th East along Lincoln Road at around 3 p.m. Firefighters and the gas company were called shortly afterward.

“We have not evacuated people at this time, however, property owners in the area should remain inside and close their windows and doors,” the Idaho Falls Fire Department said on Facebook.

Crews are on scene to repair the leak and Intermountain Gas is en-route. Firefighters are also monitoring air conditions as crews work to repair the leak.

There is not an estimated time of repair on the leak.